Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $137.31

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.31.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on GWRE
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GWRE opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $153.85.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.