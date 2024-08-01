Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $137.31

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

