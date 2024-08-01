Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $137.31

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

