Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 873.33

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.23).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.99) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.83) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 940.50 ($12.10) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 612 ($7.87) and a one year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,044.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 903.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

