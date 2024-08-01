Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$12.25

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

