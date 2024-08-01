Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $232.93

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.51. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

