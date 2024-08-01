Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$21.06

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$19.41.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

