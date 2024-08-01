Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 61,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.