Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
