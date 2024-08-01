Analysts Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBK opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

