Analysts Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) PT at C$6.31

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Insiders sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.14 on Monday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

