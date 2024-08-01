Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $300.71

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

ROK stock opened at $278.65 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $339.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200-day moving average is $276.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

