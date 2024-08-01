Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $27.22

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

SAFE opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -157.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Safehold by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

