Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

