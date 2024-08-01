Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $353.15

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

SPOT stock opened at $343.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.35 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.60 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

