Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$86.97

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.97.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of TD opened at C$81.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

