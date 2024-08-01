Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $154.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin 218,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,871 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

