Analyzing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.27 billion 3.65 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -827.50 Liquidity Services $314.46 million 2.18 $20.98 million $0.65 34.57

This table compares Nuvei and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -0.39% 6.50% 2.69% Liquidity Services 6.30% 18.51% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvei and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 9 9 0 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $32.06, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Nuvei.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Nuvei on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.