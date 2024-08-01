Andrew Donald Bartlett Acquires 5,554 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Donald Bartlett acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 998 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £55,428.92 ($71,300.39).

Energean Price Performance

ENOG stock opened at GBX 999 ($12.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 960.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,058 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,045.15. Energean plc has a 12-month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,233 ($15.86).

Energean Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 9,038.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.33) to GBX 1,565 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

