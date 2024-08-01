Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $315 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.