Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ANGI stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

