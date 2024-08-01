Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.15 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46). Approximately 13,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.73) price target on shares of Angling Direct in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Angling Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angling Direct

Angling Direct Trading Up 2.8 %

About Angling Direct

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.