Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

