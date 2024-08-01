Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.54

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $27.85. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 52,475 shares changing hands.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

