Anirma Gupta Sells 1,506 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Anirma Gupta sold 1,566 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $24,868.08.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:U opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

