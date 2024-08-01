ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $313.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.13. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in ANSYS by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.