Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APLS opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

