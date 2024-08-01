APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,564 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

