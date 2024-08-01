Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1,765.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $7,893,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $70.35.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

