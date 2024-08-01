Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold”

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of APPN opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.48. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,808,818.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,381,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,783,802. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

