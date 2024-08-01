Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Appian has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,808,818.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,105,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,808,818.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

