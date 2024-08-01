Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.81.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

