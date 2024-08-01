Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.81. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

