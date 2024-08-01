Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

