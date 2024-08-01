Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

