Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $250.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $220.32 and last traded at $218.75. 9,325,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 63,172,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.24.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its position in Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.