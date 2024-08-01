Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

APDN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $368,480.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

