Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $218.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $223.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

