Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Aptiv stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.