Apyx Medical (APYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.