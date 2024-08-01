Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

