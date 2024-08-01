Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Archrock Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Archrock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 185,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

