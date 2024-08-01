Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
