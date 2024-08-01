Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

