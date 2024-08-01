Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock worth $4,086,250. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

