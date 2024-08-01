Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:ASC opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $880.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

