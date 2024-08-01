Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Compass Point

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

