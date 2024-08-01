Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $153.11, with a volume of 28702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

