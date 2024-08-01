Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $341.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.82.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 11.3 %

ANET stock opened at $346.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.91. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $150.72 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,274.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.