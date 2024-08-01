Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 23,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

