ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $20.20 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.