Arteris’ (AIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $315.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $25,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,825 shares of company stock worth $677,733. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

