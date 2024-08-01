Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE AJG opened at $283.45 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average is $249.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $15,428,569. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

